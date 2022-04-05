Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total value of $1,375,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

