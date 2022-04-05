Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 438.5% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $15,617,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

DE opened at $417.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

