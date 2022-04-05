Boston Common Asset Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

