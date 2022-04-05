American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 296.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,893 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.38. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

