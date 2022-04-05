Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after acquiring an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.