CNB Bank Purchases 931 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DKNG. CBRE Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $64.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

