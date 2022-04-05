Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LNN stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lindsay by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

