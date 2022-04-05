Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.
LNN stock opened at $148.89 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.36.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.
