DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.700-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.11.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,051 shares of company stock worth $8,870,681 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

