Bank of America Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 25.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 189,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.