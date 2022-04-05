Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

TSE APS opened at C$1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.60.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.