Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $214,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.17. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.53.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

