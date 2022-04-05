Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Verastem’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Verastem in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verastem by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 122,195 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

