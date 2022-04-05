Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.10

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 114.87 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 150.34 ($1.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £176.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,156.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.14) target price on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 138 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

