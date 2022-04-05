Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 307,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 914,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after buying an additional 201,650 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7,093.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $784.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

