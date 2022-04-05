Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 311.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.18.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $281.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.65 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

