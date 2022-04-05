Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Semtech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

Semtech stock opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

