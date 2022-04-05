Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 21,650 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 278.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,638,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

