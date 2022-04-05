General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.53.

NYSE GE opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $98.49. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

