Analysts Set Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) PT at $200.00

Shares of Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Soitec in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Soitec in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Soitec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Soitec from €250.00 ($274.73) to €200.00 ($219.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

SLOIY stock opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. Soitec has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.84.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

