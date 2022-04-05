PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

Shares of PVH opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $66.10 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

