TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.91.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.