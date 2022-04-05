Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

