Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

WDOFF opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,066 thousand tonnes, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which consists of Kiena Mine with proven and probable reserves of 1,829 thousand tonnes, and the Kiena Mill.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.