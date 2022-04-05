Chainlink (LINK) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $8.06 billion and $571.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $17.26 or 0.00037118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.