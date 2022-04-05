Frax (FRAX) Hits One Day Volume of $111.98 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and $111.98 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,793,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

