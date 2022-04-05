National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSA opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

