Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,792 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $174.68 and a 52-week high of $275.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.