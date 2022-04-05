Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 30,279 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $90.02 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.