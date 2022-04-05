Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Lowered to $183.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $207.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.76.

ADI opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

