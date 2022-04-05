PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.15.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $121.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

