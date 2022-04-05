BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $300.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of BNTX opened at $186.24 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

