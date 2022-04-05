CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barrington Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.51% from the stock’s current price.

CURI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.66. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $2,121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CuriosityStream by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 192,065 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.