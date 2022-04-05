Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSXP. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of PSXP opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The company had revenue of $503.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.85%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

