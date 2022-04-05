Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,917 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $562.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $580.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $544.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.