Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 67.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.