EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EME opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.49.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

