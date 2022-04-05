Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,390 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Exelon by 102.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

