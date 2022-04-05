Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $4.03 Million in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 71,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.84.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.