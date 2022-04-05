Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 228.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,452 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of APA worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.03.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

