Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,776 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.73% of Centrus Energy worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $5.34. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 58.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $529,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,160. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LEU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

