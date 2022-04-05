CNB Bank Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CNB Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after buying an additional 237,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

