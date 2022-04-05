Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDXX stock opened at $548.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

