Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 37,040 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Cerus worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cerus by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerus by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 28,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $143,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $831,705.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock worth $3,257,391. 6.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

