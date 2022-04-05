Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 28,085 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 150.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

TRV stock opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.47.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

