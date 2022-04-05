Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,116 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $9,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,951,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,048 shares of company stock worth $3,878,599. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

