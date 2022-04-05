SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.51 on Top Exchanges

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $7,746.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.07491176 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,882.03 or 1.00152155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055687 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,144,772 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

