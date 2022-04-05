Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10. Canaan has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canaan by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 98.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 194,905 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

