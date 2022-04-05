Morgan Stanley Trims Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price to $10.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTRA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.
NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Proterra has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Proterra during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Proterra by 341.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Proterra (Get Rating)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
