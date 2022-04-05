Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,055 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

