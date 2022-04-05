Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Sensient Technologies worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:SXT opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,467 shares of company stock worth $5,559,372 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

